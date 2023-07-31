Newpark Resources (NR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter.
Newpark Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:NR opened at $5.50 on Monday. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.
Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Newpark Resources Company Profile
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newpark Resources
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.