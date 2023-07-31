Newpark Resources (NR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter.

NYSE:NR opened at $5.50 on Monday. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 708,123 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

