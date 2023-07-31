Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,600 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 37,800.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 2.1 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $584.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 942.86%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.