Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,513,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

