Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NTIC opened at $12.44 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $116.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
