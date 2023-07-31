Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.44 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $116.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.