Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2,589.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $80.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.