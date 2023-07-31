O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

