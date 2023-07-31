Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 244,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 488,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 63,825 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

