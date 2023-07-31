Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

NYSE:OSK opened at $90.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

