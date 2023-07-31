Oshkosh (OSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

