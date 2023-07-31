Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 200,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $14.43 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

