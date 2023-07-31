Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.