Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

