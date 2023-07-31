Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 68,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 29,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

