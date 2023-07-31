Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

