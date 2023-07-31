Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.40 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.99.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

