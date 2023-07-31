Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stake Lifted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,753,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,976,000 after buying an additional 56,920 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of PB opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

