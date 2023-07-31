Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 193.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 2.4 %

Public Storage stock opened at $281.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.