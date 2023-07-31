Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect Quad/Graphics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAD opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Insider Transactions at Quad/Graphics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak purchased 17,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

