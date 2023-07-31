Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,081 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $459.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

