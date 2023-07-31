Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 9,368 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 183.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Comerica by 566.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comerica by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after acquiring an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Comerica Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.