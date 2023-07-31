Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $11,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

