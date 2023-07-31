Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $182.64 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

