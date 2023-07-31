Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after buying an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after buying an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock opened at $212.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $213.54.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

