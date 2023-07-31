Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 436 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 4.7 %

MELI opened at $1,225.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,210.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,210.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.