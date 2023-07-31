Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ferrari by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ferrari by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $321.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.82 and a one year high of $329.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

