Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodside Energy Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

Shares of WDS opened at $25.50 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

