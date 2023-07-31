Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 3,552 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.50. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,490 shares of company stock worth $2,455,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

