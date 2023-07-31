Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 4,669 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in First American Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First American Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FAF opened at $62.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

