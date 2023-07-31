Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 4,871 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $43.17 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

