Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $158.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $162.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

