Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $108.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

