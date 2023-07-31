Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $577,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,268,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 177.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 396,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 253,263 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

