Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $585,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

AMP stock opened at $345.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.