Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $589,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.63 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

