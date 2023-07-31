Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,541.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 86.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

