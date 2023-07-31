Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $604,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

