Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $615,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,537,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,553,000 after purchasing an additional 103,723 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $168.94 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

