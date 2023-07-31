Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $626,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in DaVita by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $101.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

