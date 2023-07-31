Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $631,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

DexCom Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $132.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 153.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

