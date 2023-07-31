Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $641,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.13.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $885.13 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $900.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $845.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $777.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

