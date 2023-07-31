Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $643,000 Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.87.

RH opened at $387.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.63. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $394.30.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

