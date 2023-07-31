Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.