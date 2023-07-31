Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $680,000 Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $42.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.69 million. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.