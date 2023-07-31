Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $686,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $31,676,265,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 44.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in 3M by 6.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

MMM stock opened at $111.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

