Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $691,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $15.92 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

