Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $700,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEICO Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.22.

HEICO stock opened at $174.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.99. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $138.82 and a twelve month high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

