Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $722,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $109.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.