Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Argus dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.