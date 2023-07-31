Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

