Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 137.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

